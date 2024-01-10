Ferrell (knee) is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.
Ferrell suffered a knee injury in the team's Week 18 loss to the Rams, forcing him to be carted off the field. He will now look to see if he can make it back at some point this postseason, but that would likely require San Francisco to advance multiple rounds.
