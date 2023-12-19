Ferrell is dealing with an ankle injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Ferrell suffered an ankle injury during the team's win over the Cardinals on Sunday, casting doubt on his status for the upcoming matchup against Baltimore. While the 2019 first-round pick is currently considered to be day-to-day, Randy Gregory and Robert Beal should see increased playing time if Ferrell ends up being out.
