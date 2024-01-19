Ferrell (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's playoff matchup versus the Packers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ferrell is expcted to miss multiple weeks while recovering from a knee injury suffered during the Week 18 contest versus the Rams, which he had to be carted off the field for. After failing to practice Tuesday through Thursday, it's no suprise that the 26-year-old will now miss his first game of the 2023 campaign. Ferrell logged 28 tackles and 3.5 sacks while playing as a rotational defensive end this season. In his absence Saturday, Randy Gregory and/or Robert Beal should see increased playing time behind starting defensive ends Nick Bosa and Chase Young.