Ferrell (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Ferrell was carted off the field and will not return to the 49ers' regular-season finale. He was one of seven San Francisco players to start all 17 games this season. Ferrell did not record a stat before exiting Sunday's game.
