Hikutini (groin) caught his lone target for 18 yards in Thursday's preseason win over Dallas.

Hikutini was dealing with a minor groin injury last week, but he appears to have gotten over the issue in short order. Starting tight end George Kittle suffered a shoulder injury Thursday, so Hikutini will serve as the primary backup to Garrett Celek until Kittle returns to action.

More News
Our Latest Stories