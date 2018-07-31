49ers' Cole Hikutini: Dealing with groin injury
Hikutini will not participate in training camp this week due to a groin injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Hikutini recently returned from an MCL sprain he suffered last season when he participated in the team's minicamp. Now, the injury bug has hit him yet again, although it doesn't seem like there is much concern surrounding Hikutini's health, as the 49ers are hoping he is healthy enough to return next week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Go Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Eisenberg RB sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at running back for the 2018 sea...
-
Podcast: Rise of Dalvin Cook?
Kicking off Running Back Week with some sleepers and some excitement over Dalvin Cook.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
RBs are back: A Fantasy blessing
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Running back Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when running backs will get taken. Plan ahead...