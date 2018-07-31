Hikutini will not participate in training camp this week due to a groin injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Hikutini recently returned from an MCL sprain he suffered last season when he participated in the team's minicamp. Now, the injury bug has hit him yet again, although it doesn't seem like there is much concern surrounding Hikutini's health, as the 49ers are hoping he is healthy enough to return next week.