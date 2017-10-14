Play

Hikutini was promoted to the 49ers' 53-man roster Saturday.

Hikutini saw limited snaps with the 49ers in the preseason and ended up on the team's practice squad. The 23-year-old takes the roster spot of recently released linebacker NaVorro Bowman, and will likely only serve as a reserve tight end.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories