49ers' Cole Hikutini: Lands on IR with knee ailment
Hikutini has been placed on injured reserve with an MCL injury, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
The team's third-string tight end will miss the remainder of the 2017 season following the injury designation. Given his place on the roster, there's no guarantee he'll stick around for the 2018 campaign which figures to have a fair amount of turnover in San Francisco.
