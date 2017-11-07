49ers' Cole Hikutini: Lands on IR with MCL sprain
Hikutini will be placed on injured reserve this week after suffering an MCL sprain in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
The team's third-string tight end will miss the remainder of the 2017 season following the injury designation. Given his place on the roster, there's no guarantee he'll stick around for the 2018 campaign which figures to have a fair amount of turnover in San Francisco.
