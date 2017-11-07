Hikutini will be placed on injured reserve this week after suffering an MCL sprain in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The team's third-string tight end will miss the remainder of the 2017 season following the injury designation. Given his place on the roster, there's no guarantee he'll stick around for the 2018 campaign which figures to have a fair amount of turnover in San Francisco.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories