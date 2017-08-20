Play

Hikutini was on the field for just three plays in Saturday's preseason loss to the Broncos.

The fact that the undrafted tight end was on the field for an almost nonexistent period of time shows that he is likely on the outside looking in of the 49ers' tight end competition. Barring unforeseen changes, Hikutini appears destined for the practice squad, if not cut entirely.

