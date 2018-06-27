Hikutini (knee) practiced in June, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Hikutini caught on with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie last year and caught two passes in four games before an MCL sprain landed him on injured reserve in November. Now healthy, the second-year pro likely will enter training camp as the team's No. 3 tight end, but he isn't a real threat to George Kittle and Garrett Celek atop the depth chart.

