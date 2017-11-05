Hikutini has been ruled out of the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hikutini was set to see additional snaps since George Kittle (leg) was sitting out. With Hikutini's absence, though, Garrett Celek is the lone, healthy tight end for the 49ers, but Kittle still has a chance to return.

