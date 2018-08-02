49ers' Cole Wick: Carted off Thursday
Wick was carted off Thursday with a knee injury, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The specifics of Wick's knee injury remain unclear, but it's never a positive sign to see a player carted off. Wick ended the 2017 season on the 49ers practice squad and was looking to earn a spot on the 53-man roster in 2018. He'll still have a chance if his injury turns out to not be overly severe, but that remains to be seen. For the time being, look for Wes Saxton and Ross Dwelley to get some extra reps in practice while Wick is sidelined.
