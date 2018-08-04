49ers' Cole Wick: Injury not serious
Wick (knee) is dealing with a minor injury and is considered day-to-day, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Wick was carted off the field during Thursday's practice, but the tight end appears to have received good news from the tests following the issue. Assuming he returns to the field soon, the third-year tight end will resume his pursuit of a 53-man roster spot.
