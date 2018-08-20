Wick (knee) suited up for Saturday's preseason tilt against the Texans, catching his lone target for 10 yards in a 16-13 loss.

Wick suffered an injury scare after being carted off the field during a practice earlier this month, but his speedy recovery confirmed the minor nature of his knee injury. The 6-foot-6 tight end is currently competing with Cole Hikutini for third on the 49ers' depth chart. Wick was the first to relieve temporary starter Garrett Celek on Saturday, giving him a slight lead over his counterpart heading into the third week of the preseason.