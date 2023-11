McKivitz suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's 34-3 win over the Jaguars, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when McKivitz sustained the injury, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the right tackle is considered "day-to-day" after he "got his ankle rolled up on and has knee soreness". If McKivitz is forced to miss any game action moving forward, both Matt Pryor and Jaylon Moore are potential candidates to step into a starting role.