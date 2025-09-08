McKivitz signed a three-year, $45 million extension with the 49ers on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McKivitz is now under contract through the 2028 season and is expected to receive $27 million in guaranteed money, per Schefter. The veteran offensive lineman has started each of the 49ers' last 35 regular-season contests and is expected to remain the team's top right tackle for the foreseeable future following Monday's extension.