The 49ers re-signed McKivitz to a one-year, $7 million contract Friday, per AMDG Sports.

The 27-year-old will remain a 49er for the immediate future after agreeing to a new, one-year deal Friday. McKivitz has spent all four years of his career in San Francisco, making 45 appearances and starting 22 games. The veteran tackle also started all 17 of the 49ers' games in 2023, so he'll likely have the opportunity to start once again in 2024.