49ers' Colton McKivitz: Lands extension
RotoWire Staff
Mar 9, 2023
McKivitz re-signed with the 49ers on Thursday.
McKivitz was set to become a restricted free agent, though he opted to sign a two-year extension with the 49ers instead of trying to find a deal elsewhere. Since being selected in the fifth round of the 2020
NFL Draft, he has appeared in 28 games and made five starts.
