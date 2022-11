San Francisco designated McKivitz (knee) to return from its injured reserve list Monday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

Once McKivitz returns to practice, the 49ers will have a 21-day window to activate him before they would have to place him back on their injured reserve list for the season. When he's ready to play again, he'll add depth behind starters Trent Williams and Mike McGlinchey on the offensive line.