McKivitz (undisclosed) is fully healthy and participated in training camp Wednesday, Mike Maynard reports.

McKivitz was carted to the locker room with an undisclosed injury in the final game of the 2024 campaign. The 28-year-old offensive lineman started all 17 games for the 49ers last season. As he returns to the team, the five-year pro is focused on continuing his high-level play heading into his final season under contract.