49ers' Colton McKivitz: Selected by San Fran
The 49ers selected McKivitz in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 153rd overall.
San Francisco traded running back Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the 153rd pick, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, a hint that the team considered McKivitz a value in the fifth round. The 6-foot-6, 306-pound lineman is on the lighter side when taking his height into account, but he impressed as a four-year starter at West Virginia across both tackle spots. However, the 49ers could see him as a better fit at guard.
