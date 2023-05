Offensive line coach Chris Foerster confirmed Wednesday that McKivitz will be the 49ers' starting right tackle to begin 2023, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

McKivitz, a 2020 fifth-round pick, has appeared in 28 games (five starts) over his first three NFL seasons. However, he finds himself in line for a more prominent role during Year 4 with Mike McGlinchey now in Denver. McKivitz signed a two-year extension in March, so he's under contract through 2024.