McKivitz (knee) suffered a sprained MCL during Monday's 24-9 victory over the Rams that'll likely sideline him multiple weeks, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

McKivitz, who started at left tackle in place of Trent Williams (ankle) on Monday against Los Angeles, is expected to be out 6-to-8 weeks while he recovers from the sprained MCL he suffered in Week 4. While Williams is also expected to miss a few more games, second-year tackle Jaylon Moore is in line to command a starting role on the 49ers' offensive line for the time being.