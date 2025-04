The 49ers selected Colby in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 249th overall.

Colby moved around a bit with the Hawkeyes but spent the majority of his career as a starter at right guard. He earned Freshman All-American honors in 2021 and First Team All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 2024, and he'll now take aim at a depth spot on the interior of the Niners' offensive line.