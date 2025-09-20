Colby (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

Colby was set for the first start in place of Ben Bartch (ankle), who was placed on injured reserve this week, but the former was limited by a groin injury at Friday's practice. When asked who would sub in for Colby if he can't go Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan said, "It could be Drew Moss. It could be Nick Zakelj." Moss is on the active roster, while Zakelj is on the practice squad, so for him to be an option this weekend, he'll need to be elevated or signed outright to the 53-man. Ultimately, a decision on Colby's status will be made about 90 minutes before a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.