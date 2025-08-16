Kiner was carted off the field during the second quarter of Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders due to a left leg injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kiner suffered the injury at the tail end of a 19-yard carry early in the second quarter. He was carted off the field after being checked on by trainers, and an update on the severity of his injury should be announced once he undergoes further tests. Jeff Wilson and Ke'Shawn Vaughn should handle the bulk of the 49ers' backfield snaps the rest of the way due to Kiner and Patrick Taylor (shoulder) both leaving Saturday with injuries.