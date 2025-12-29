49ers' Curtis Robinson: Healthy scratch for SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday night's contest against the Bears.
Robinson will be a healthy scratch for the second game in a row as the team has opted to elevated Eric Kendricks for the second straight week. Robinson had appeared in all 14 of the 49ers' previous contests ahead of Week 16, and he'll look to get another crack in the team's final regular season contest in Week 18 against the Seahawks.
