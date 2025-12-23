49ers' Curtis Robinson: Inactive against Indy
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Colts.
With the Niners deciding to elevate Eric Kendricks from the practice squad, Robinson is the odd man out in the linebacker corps. Robinson has appeared in all 14 games to this point this season, making three starts, and has produced 42 tackles (19 solo) and one pass breakup.
