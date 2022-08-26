Robinson (ankle) will not return to Thursday's preseason finale against the Texans, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Robinson has been dealing with a groin injury for most of August and he was considered questionable leading up to Thursday. Now the linebacker may be forced to miss even more time as he deals with recovering from an ankle injury. With Robinson inactive, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Marcelino McCrary-Ball and Segun Olubi will see extended minutes for the remainder of Thursday's contest.