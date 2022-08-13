Robinson (groin) is expected to miss the 49ers' practices this week while dealing with a groin injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's unclear when the 24-year-old sustained this injury, but his next opportunity to play should come during San Francisco's preseason matchup against the Vikings on Aug. 20. Robinson exclusively on special teams (37 snaps) over the final three regular-season games for the 49ers in 2021 before re-signing with the team in January. With the second-year middle linebacker sidelined, backups Marcelino McCrary-Ball and Jeremiah Gemmel should she increased snaps during practice this week.