The 49ers signed Humphries on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Humphries is headed to San Francisco after having appeared in two games with the Chiefs during the 2024 campaign. He will provide much needed depth at tackle as Trent Williams is still dealing with an ankle injury suffered last season.
More News
-
Chiefs' D.J. Humphries: Past hamstring issue•
-
Chiefs' D.J. Humphries: Set to miss another contest•
-
Chiefs' D.J. Humphries: Not playing Sunday•
-
Chiefs' D.J. Humphries: Unlikely to suit up Week 15•
-
Chiefs' D.J. Humphries: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Chiefs' D.J. Humphries: Questionable to return to SNF•