site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 49ers-d-j-jones-clears-concussion-protocol | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
49ers' D.J. Jones: Clears concussion protocol
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jones cleared the concussion protocol and returned to practice Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Jones suffered a head injury last Thursday and has already managed to fully clear the league's concussion protocol. He'll resume handling starting reps at defensive tackle during practice.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 13 min read
Dave Richard
• 16 min read
Heath Cummings
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read