Jones' shoulder injury is not considered serious, but he was also diagnosed with a concussion from Thursday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jones underwent testing on his shoulder over the past two days, and there was no structural damage reported. Head coach Kyle Shanahan even went as far to say that the projected starting lineman would have been back at practice Friday had he not been placed in the league's concussion protocol. Head injuries can lead to lengthy layoffs as well, but at least Jones' shoulder doesn't appear to be an issue moving forward.