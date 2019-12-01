Play

Jones (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's unclear how Jones picked up the ankle issue, but he was forced to leave the game early in the fourth quarter. As long as Jones nurses the injury, look for Sheldon Day and Jullian Taylor to be the likely beneficiaries to see an increase in defensive tackle reps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories