49ers' D.J. Jones: Leaves Saturday's game
Jones left Saturday's preseason game against Dallas and was unable to return due to a knee injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
It's unclear how Jones picked up the injury, but it was serious enough to force him miss the rest of the game. The 24-year-old has had a history of injuries in the past, as he's failed to play more than 10 games in his first two NFL seasons. Expect the team to have an update on Jones' health in the near future.
