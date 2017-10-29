Jones injured his knee Sunday against the Eagles and didn't return, Geoff Mosher of 97.5 The Fanatic reports.

The rookie posted a season-high four tackles in Week 7 against the Cowboys, even though he played just 25 snaps. If this injury is long term, expect the 49ers to either make a practice squad activation or shift a defensive end to the tackle position.

