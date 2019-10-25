Jones (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Jones sat out Week 7 versus the Redskins due to a lingering hamstring issue, but he appears to have a shot at taking the field Sunday versus Carolina. If Jones is forced to miss any time, Julian Taylor and Sheldon Day will likely see increased roles on defense once more.

