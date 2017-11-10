Jones (knee) was a full participant at Friday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jones was absent from the 49ers' Week 9 loss to the Cardinals due to a knee injury, but appears to have fully recovered from the issue. Assuming he avoids a setback, look for the rookie to resume his role providing depth on the defensive line.

