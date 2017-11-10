49ers' D.J. Jones: Logs full practice
Jones (knee) was a full participant at Friday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Jones was absent from the 49ers' Week 9 loss to the Cardinals due to a knee injury, but appears to have fully recovered from the issue. Assuming he avoids a setback, look for the rookie to resume his role providing depth on the defensive line.
More News
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...