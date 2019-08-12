Jones suffered a knee sprain in Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys and will be week-to-week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was forced to leave Saturday's contest early, and now it looks like that he will not participate in practice this week at the very least. Injuries are nothing new for the 24-year-old, so the 49ers likely won't rush him back onto the field.

More News
Our Latest Stories