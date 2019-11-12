Jones (groin) has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jones suffered a groin injury in Monday's loss to the Seahawks and is set for an MRI. It is likely not a good sign that he's been ruled out for at least one week before getting test results back. Sheldon Day and Solomon Thomas are the likely beneficiaries while the 24-year-old sits.