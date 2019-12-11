Play

Jones may have a season-ending ankle injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jones logged 33 of a possible 72 defensive snaps in this past Sunday's win over the Saints, but the 24-year-old defensive end suffered a "significant" knee injury during the contest, according to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. Coach Kyle Shanahan relayed that it's a different ankle than the one he dealt with earlier this season. At this point, Jones is likely to at least sit out Sunday against the Falcons, but we await an official diagnosis of his issue.

