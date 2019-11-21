Play

Jones (groin) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Jones suffered the injury Week 10 and didn't play last Sunday against the Cardinals. The 24-year-old will likely need to practice fully by Friday if he's going to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's matchup with the Packers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories