Jones (hamstring) will be active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jones will avoid missing a second straight game, and he's set to line up as the Niners' starting defensive tackle alongside DeForest Buckner. The third-year pro lacks fantasy aptitude with just eight tackles in five games.

