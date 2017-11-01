Jones (knee) will not suit up Sunday against the Seahawks, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jones suffered a knee injury during Week 8's loss to the Eagles, and while it wasn't serious enough to land him on IR, he has already been ruled out for Week 9. The 49ers will either turn to their practice squad or free agency to fill his depth role on the defensive line.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories