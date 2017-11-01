49ers' D.J. Jones: Ruled out for Week 9
Jones (knee) will not suit up Sunday against the Seahawks, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Jones suffered a knee injury during Week 8's loss to the Eagles, and while it wasn't serious enough to land him on IR, he has already been ruled out for Week 9. The 49ers will either turn to their practice squad or free agency to fill his depth role on the defensive line.
More News
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?
-
Week 9 RB rankings
Aaron Jones has been fantastic for the Packers. Can he keep it up?
-
Week 9 TE rankings
Evan Engram has a golden opportunity to become a second-half star. Are we ready to trust h...
-
Tyrod Taylor gets Kelvin Benjamin
The Carolina Panthers traded Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills at the deadline. No one is...