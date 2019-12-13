Play

Jones (ankle) was placed on season-ending injured reserve Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 24-year-old defensive tackle ends his 2019 season with 23 tackles, a pair of sacks and a forced fumble. Jones suffered an ankle injury in the 49ers' thrilling victory over New Orleans in Week 14.

