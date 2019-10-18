Play

Jones was ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington due to a hamstring injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jones had four total tackles in last Sunday's win over the Rams, but he was unable to participate at practice this week due to the hamstring injury. Julian Taylor and Sheldon Day could both see increased run at defensive tackle in his absence.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories