Jones (groin) was officially ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against Seattle.

Jones left Monday's game during the second quarter with the groin issue, and sought to get treatment in the locker room. As evidenced by this news, the injury is serious enough to force him to miss the rest of the game, and Solomon Thomas should continue to work along the defensive front for the 49ers. It's possible that the team will have a more definitive word on the injury postgame or in the coming days.