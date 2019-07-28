Reed (shoulder) returned to practice Sunday and changed positions from safety to cornerback, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Reed played corner at Kansas State, where he recorded 125 tackles (103 solo), seven interceptions and three forced fumbles over his sophomore and junior seasons. Head coach Kyle Shanahan says he'll be more likely to contribute to the secondary -- and stick to the Niners' roster -- while playing cornerback as opposed to playing safety.

