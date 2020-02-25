49ers' D.J. Reed: Defensive TD highlights season
Reed recorded 13 tackles (11 solo) with a forced fumble and recovery for a touchdown through 16 regular season contests.
Reed spent most of the year as backup, but he was able to make an impact defensively when he forced, recovered and returned the ball for a score on one of his three defensive snaps in Week 11. The hybrid corner/safety also had experience returning kickoffs in 2018, adding to his versatility and appeal for sticking on a main roster. Reed has two more years left on his rookie contract, and his ability to contribute in multiple ways should keep him around for a third season in red and gold.
